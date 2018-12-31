Gavin Teasdale Returns To Penn State Wrestling For Southern Scuffle

Penn State wrestling freshman Gavin Teasdale will make his debut for the Nittany Lions at the Southern Scuffle, according to FloWrestling’s Christian Pyles.

Wrestling at the meet in Chattanooga attached to Penn State would burn Teasdale’s redshirt.

The Rices Landing, PA, native announced in late November that he would be taking a break from the program due to undisclosed health issues and return to the team in January.

He was removed from the roster on the team’s website after the announcement, but has been readded ahead of his return.

125 pounds hasn’t been a strong suit for Penn State since Nick Suriano’s injury and eventual departure following his freshman season in 2017. Since, Devin Schnupp has been the primary starter in the weight class, registering a 5-18 record in the past season-and-a-half.

He showed improvements early this season — earning two dual wins and posting a 4-4 record — but the door was left often at media day to choose between the two incoming freshman once the Big Ten slate neared.

A pair of four-time state champions in high school — Teasdale in Pennsylvania and Brody Teske in Iowa — were prepared to compete for the starting job at the beginning of the season. However, before Teasdale’s departure, head coach Cael Sanderson stated that both wrestlers planned on competing this season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Sandy Barbour Agrees To Contract Extension Barbour has overseen five national championship teams and 23 Big Ten champions since becoming Penn State’s athletic director in 2014.