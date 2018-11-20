Gavin Teasdale Steps Away From Penn State Wrestling For Temporary Break

The much-anticipated debut of Penn State wrestling true freshman and potential 125-lb. starter Gavin Teasdale will be put further on hold, it appears.

Teasdale announced Tuesday morning he will be leaving Penn State for a temporary break due to undisclosed health issues. He tweeted that he still plans to return to Penn State “at full capacity” when the new semester begins in January.

I have left Penn State this fall semester for health issues. I will be returning to Penn State University this January at full capacity. — Gavin Teasdale (@Teasdale_Gavin) November 20, 2018

Penn State wrestling confirmed Teasdale’s departure in a statement, saying, “Gavin Teasdale has withdrawn from school for the fall semester for personal reasons and is no longer on the Penn State wrestling roster.”

Before the season, Teasdale and fellow true freshman Brody Teske were expected to compete for the starting job at 125 lbs. Neither competed in the Nittany Lions’ first dual against Kent State or in the Keystone Classic this weekend. Head coach Cael Sanderson has seemingly been delaying making a decision on how to manage their respective redshirts, opting instead to use Devin Schnupp and Justin Lopez at 125 lbs. early on in the season.

Teasdale’s health issues and absence could make that decision a bit easier for Sanderson, who won’t address the media again until next Tuesday. Just last week, he said that both Teasdale and Teske “plan on wrestling this season,” while cryptically explaining how he plans to move forward at 125 lbs.

Before coming to Penn State, Teasdale, a one-time Iowa commit, went 162-2 and won four PIAA state titles while wrestling for Jefferson-Morgan High School.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

