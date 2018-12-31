Penn State will wrap up its season with a trip to sunny Orlando when it takes on No. 14 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. The game will also be Trace McSorley’s last in Blue and White.

So get up out of bed, shake off your hangover from last night, and break out the mimosas! Here’s the official Citrus Bowl Drinking Game.

First things first, mix up your favorite citrus-flavored beverage and take a long satisfying gulp so you can embrace the Citrus Bowl spirit, then take a second one to really ring in the New Year!

Every time Trace McSorley scores a touchdown, swing for the fences, take a shot, and salute your buddies in honor of a Penn State legend.

Whenever the commentators mention how nice and warm the weather in Orlando is, take a sip and wish the weather in January in State College was half as nice.

If snubbed Heisman finalist Sean Clifford checks into the game at any point, take a gulp and get excited about the future at quarterback.

When the commentators discuss the Wildcats’ surprising football season, take a sip and remember that Kentucky is a basketball school. If Penn State calls a running play on 4th down and 5, face-palm yourself and finish your drink to wash away those painful memories.

Every time a Nittany Lion receiver drops a pass, take a gulp and realize the whole “New Year, new me” thing doesn’t apply to football.

If Miles Sanders hurdles a Wildcat defender, raise your glass, finish your drink, and be happy Saquon Barkley taught him a few of his moves.

If Penn State loses, finish your drink and tell yourself that bowl games don’t matter anyway.

If Penn State wins, take a shot to celebrate the Nittany Lions sealing three consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 1980-1982.

Enjoy the game, and remember to drink responsibly!

