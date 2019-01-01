Kentucky Football And ESPN Team Up For Some Ol’ Fashioned Twitter Stupidity

Penn State fell to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback, and Kentucky football’s Twitter handle celebrated with a poke at James Franklin.

Kentucky fans had taken that original tweet from Franklin very personally all week. In fact, Franklin specifically took time at the end of the final Citrus Bowl media availability on Monday morning to clear things up.

Kentucky fans blew up Franklin’s mentions after he hit “Send.” They seemed to believe it was some sort of vague diss of their squad.

“I put a tweet out that says, ‘Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky,’ and I do that every week,” Franklin explained on Monday morning. “I think sometimes when you play a new opponent, they don’t really understand that.”

“I don’t think, Coach, that Big Blue Nation liked that very much,” Franklin said to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. “They went hard on Twitter, and there was a lot of misinterpretation about what that was about. That’s really a message to our team and our fanbase that we’re locked and loaded and completely focused on our next opponent. So if you could ask the Big Blue Nation to kind of leave me alone on Twitter…”

If the Kentucky football handle was just making a joke for the sake of it and understood Franklin’s intention to show the team’s focus in his tweet, that’s fine — although it was the 2019 Citrus Bowl, unlike their tweet says. But if they believed it was some sort of dig at the team or insinuation that Penn State would roll through the Wildcats, they were simply mistaken.

But then ESPN got in on the act to send out a nice graphic of Kentucky football’s tweet with the caption, “Well, well, well. How the turntables …”

So even if Kentucky got the message (and was just being annoying), ESPN thought that Kentucky’s win was some kind of revenge for Franklin’s tweet. Sometimes, you just have to do a nice face-plant into the keyboard and call it enough Twitter for the night.

And just as we were about to publish this post, we came across another reference to Franklin’s tweet.

Come at Kentucky, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/bZtI0hxlsD — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 2, 2019

Internet, it’s time to be better.

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

