Ryan Bates Announces He Will Enter NFL Draft

Ryan Bates, Penn State football’s starting right tackle, announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his final year of college eligibility in favor of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bates was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this past season by both the coaches and the media. He hasn’t received much attention from various draft analysts, as many were unsure whether or not he would stay in Happy Valley for one more year or leave for the NFL.

The tackle was part of an offensive line that transformed from one of the Big Ten’s worst to a solid group during his time in Happy Valley. Bates flipped around from left to right tackle towards the end of the 2018 season, finishing his Penn State career with 37 total appearances.

With Bates and fellow starter Connor McGovern heading to the NFL, Penn State’s offensive line will now replace at least two starters in 2019. Look for Mike Miranda, Des Holmes, Alex Gellerstedt, CJ Thorpe, and the newly signed Anthony Whigan to compete for these openings.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

An Ode To Trace McSorley And My No. 9 Jersey Although it was far from the exultant victory lap he deserved, the Citrus Bowl might have been the most perfect way for Trace McSorley to ride off into the sunset.