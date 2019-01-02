Ryan Bates Announces He Will Enter NFL Draft
Ryan Bates, Penn State football’s starting right tackle, announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his final year of college eligibility in favor of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bates was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this past season by both the coaches and the media. He hasn’t received much attention from various draft analysts, as many were unsure whether or not he would stay in Happy Valley for one more year or leave for the NFL.
The tackle was part of an offensive line that transformed from one of the Big Ten’s worst to a solid group during his time in Happy Valley. Bates flipped around from left to right tackle towards the end of the 2018 season, finishing his Penn State career with 37 total appearances.
With Bates and fellow starter Connor McGovern heading to the NFL, Penn State’s offensive line will now replace at least two starters in 2019. Look for Mike Miranda, Des Holmes, Alex Gellerstedt, CJ Thorpe, and the newly signed Anthony Whigan to compete for these openings.
