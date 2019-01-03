Miles Sanders Declares For NFL Draft
Penn State football’s Miles Sanders took to social media Thursday morning to announce his plans to declare for the NFL Draft.
“I have so many people to thank for my experience at Penn State and so much love for my teammates, coaches and the FANS,” Sanders said in a post on Twitter.
The Pittsburgh native had a phenomenal first year as the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 running back, totaling 207 carries for 1,223 yards on the ground and reaching the end zone nine times in the regular season.
Sanders earned second team All-Big Ten honors for his breakout campaign, finishing second overall in the conference in total rushing yards.
There were many questions surrounding Sanders decision, as many thought another year would increase his draft stock. With that said, a weak running back draft class surely contributed to this decision. Most draft analysts have Sanders pegged as an early day three pick, but a quality combine performance could move him up.
Penn State will now turn to sophomores Ricky Slade and Journey Brown, in addition to transfer pick-up C.J. Holmes. Freshmen like Devyn Ford may also factor into the offense next season.
During his Penn State tenure, Sanders didn’t have the easiest job, filling the shoes of one of the most dynamic athletes in Penn State’s history. However, he surpassed any and all expectations, instantly becoming one of the Big Ten’s most efficient backs.
