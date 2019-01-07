Kick Off The Spring Semester With These Welcome Week Events
Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to get back in the swing of things to start the spring semester off right. Welcome
Month Week events run from Saturday, January 5 to Tuesday, February 5. All of the events are free to attend and there are plenty of opportunities for free food if you’re somehow already afraid you’ll run out of meal points.
Involvement Fair
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, January 7 in Alumni Hall
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 8 in Alumni Hall
Looking for a way to stay busy this semester? The involvement fair is a great way to see the more than 1,000 clubs and organizations Penn State has to offer.
Happy Valley Improv
7 – 9 p.m. Thursday, January 10 in Heritage Hall
Check out State College’s premier improv company in the HUB. Students can come and watch but are also welcome to put some of their improv skills to the test.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
10 a.m. Monday, January 21 in Alumni Hall
Take advantage of a day of no classes and give back to the community. Students can check in at 10 a.m. in Alumni Hall and will then be assigned a specific volunteer location.
You can see the full list of Spring 2019 Welcome Week events here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
Coach Pat Chambers Suspended For Penn State Basketball vs. Wisconsin
“I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”
Send this to a friend
Comments