Kick Off The Spring Semester With These Welcome Week Events

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
1/7/19 4:00 am

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to get back in the swing of things to start the spring semester off right. Welcome Month Week events run from Saturday, January 5 to Tuesday, February 5. All of the events are free to attend and there are plenty of opportunities for free food if you’re somehow already afraid you’ll run out of meal points.

Involvement Fair

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, January 7 in Alumni Hall
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 8 in Alumni Hall

Looking for a way to stay busy this semester? The involvement fair is a great way to see the more than 1,000 clubs and organizations Penn State has to offer.

Happy Valley Improv

7 – 9 p.m. Thursday, January 10 in Heritage Hall

Check out State College’s premier improv company in the HUB. Students can come and watch but are also welcome to put some of their improv skills to the test.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

10 a.m. Monday, January 21 in Alumni Hall

Take advantage of a day of no classes and give back to the community. Students can check in at 10 a.m. in Alumni Hall and will then be assigned a specific volunteer location.

You can see the full list of Spring 2019 Welcome Week events here.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who only wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

