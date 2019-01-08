All-Sports Museum’s ‘Field to Front’ Exhibit Earns Institutional Achievement Award

The Penn State All-Sports Museum will receive an Institutional Achievement Award from trade association PA Museums for its recent Field to Front exhibit.

Field to Front: Nittany Lions at War, 1917-1919 ran from April 2017 to December 2018 at the museum, located in Beaver Stadium. Created to coincide with the hundredth anniversary of World War I, the exhibit followed Penn State lettermen and their contributions to the war effort through artifacts, documents, and photographs.

PA Museums recognizes museums and historical organizations from across the state with awards each year. The All-Sports Museum was one of 11 institutions to receive the Institutional Achievement Award.

The award will be officially presented on April 8 at the PA Museums Annual Statewide Museum Conference, which will be held at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, PA.

