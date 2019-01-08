Penn State Student Suing Tau Kappa Epsilon After Sustaining Injuries At House

A Penn State student filed a lawsuit against fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon and two other students after she sustained injuries at the fraternity’s house in March 2017.

On March 26, 2017, Victoria Bushman alleges she was knocked over by the two students — Adam Warburton and Patrick Mullery — who were wrestling in the hallway of the house. The two fell onto her and Bushman suffered “serious and permanent” injuries to her right wrist and arm, according to the complaint. The injuries required “extensive surgery.”

The lawsuit says that Bushman was an unwilling participant in the encounter and did not encourage the two to wrestle.

Warburton and Mullery, who were under 21 at the time of the incident, were given alcohol by members of the fraternity prior to the incident.

The fraternity’s house was closed the following school year by the chapter’s house corporation for a number of “ongoing problems” — including police visits to the property, violations of State College Borough ordinances, and IFC and university sanctions.

Bushman is seeking $50,000 in damages from the two defendants, as well as $50,000 in damages from the fraternity, for ongoing medical procedures, loss of earnings and earning capacity, and the loss of tuition and room and board from having to withdraw from classes that semester.

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.