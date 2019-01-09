Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Reportedly Out For Remainder Of Season

Penn State men’s hockey freshman Aarne Talvitie will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a knee injury suffered at the World Junior Championship, according to a Finnish report.

Talvitie is still in Finland celebrating his country’s third World Junior gold medal in six years, but he’ll reportedly undergo surgery to repair his knee and need 6-9 months to recover from the injury. He originally suffered his injury in the gold medal game after an awkward hit from Team USA captain Mikey Anderson.

Here's the leg injury that took Aarne Talvitie out of the game for now. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/szMoFMq7ix — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

Aarne Talvitie just tweaked his injured ankle on a pivot. pic.twitter.com/2NtuT0opvw — let’s go rangres (@DraftLook) January 6, 2019

The New Jersey Devils draft pick’s first season of college hockey appears to be over after he played just 17 games for the Nittany Lions. He scored five goals and added 11 assists while spending most of his ice time on a line with Nikita Pavlychev and Sam Sternschein.

Talvitie scored four goals and three assists in seven games for Finland at the World Junior Championship, and he became the sixth college hockey player to captain his country to a gold medal after Finland beat the United States 3-2 in Vancouver.

No. 11 Penn State will take on Michigan State this weekend in its first home series of the second semester. The first game of the series will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]