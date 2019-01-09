Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Reportedly Out For Remainder Of Season
Penn State men’s hockey freshman Aarne Talvitie will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a knee injury suffered at the World Junior Championship, according to a Finnish report.
Talvitie is still in Finland celebrating his country’s third World Junior gold medal in six years, but he’ll reportedly undergo surgery to repair his knee and need 6-9 months to recover from the injury. He originally suffered his injury in the gold medal game after an awkward hit from Team USA captain Mikey Anderson.
The New Jersey Devils draft pick’s first season of college hockey appears to be over after he played just 17 games for the Nittany Lions. He scored five goals and added 11 assists while spending most of his ice time on a line with Nikita Pavlychev and Sam Sternschein.
Talvitie scored four goals and three assists in seven games for Finland at the World Junior Championship, and he became the sixth college hockey player to captain his country to a gold medal after Finland beat the United States 3-2 in Vancouver.
No. 11 Penn State will take on Michigan State this weekend in its first home series of the second semester. The first game of the series will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.
