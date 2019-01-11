LionCash Updates Terms To Ban Tobacco Purchases, Gift Cards

So much for grabbing Juul pods and Starbucks gift cards on your parents’ dime…

LionCash updated its terms for this semester to ban tobacco purchases, falling in lockstep to support Penn State’s tobacco- and smoke-free policy, which began in the fall and is now fully implemented. The policy includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, all nicotine delivery devices, and other tobacco products, which students will no longer be able to purchase using LionCash.



Though LionCash already bans purchasing things like alcoholic beverages and drug paraphernalia, this is the first time the system explicitly addressed the purchase of tobacco-related products.

The terms update also closes another loophole that previously allowed students to bend the intended rules by purchasing gift cards. Merchants have now apparently been told to not accept LionCash for store-value gift cards and debit cards.

If you weren’t familiar with this loophole, sorry — think of all the possibilities with Visa gift cards, though, and you’ll understand.

The smoke- and tobacco-free campus policy is supposed to create a healthy environment for the Penn State community, but its enforcement strategies have been criticized for being shotty at best.

“This policy will be enforced through education and peer support,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said. “Campuses will offer support for individuals who are current tobacco users and those who may be working toward quitting.”

