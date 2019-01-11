LionPATH Financial Aid Display Update Offers User-Friendly Fee Breakdown

The latest refinement of Penn State’s ever-improving LionPATH interface will make it easier for students and families to view and understand financial aid possibilities and specific university fees.

The new feature will allow students to compare their financial aid totals to university costs to produce a final, calculated total payment to the university.

It will also let students break down the total into fee categories like direct billable expenses and indirect non-billable expenses (day-to-day payments like laundry or toiletries).

The update is the latest installment of the Penn State 2025 initiative launched in 2016, which aims to “reimagine student learning and support services across all Penn State’s campuses to boost student success, engagement with Penn State and the efficient use of university resources.”

LionPATH will now keep track of students’ changing financial status and will update its calculated totals when, for example, a student moves off campus or secures a scholarship.

The system will also be able to add insurance costs to the financial profiles of students who chose to purchase a university-affiliated plan if the student fills out a corresponding web form when the university’s student health insurance requirement comes into effect next fall.

