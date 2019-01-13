Three More Penn State Football Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Update 4:20 p.m.: Zech McPhearson officially announced his intention to transfer for the rest of his college football career. McPhearson thanked Penn State head coach James Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff for “taking me in and helping me develop” over the past three years.

Original Story: Penn State football’s Brandon Polk, Zech McPhearson, and Lamont Wade have all entered their names into the NCAA’s new transfer portal, according to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.

Theee more Penn State players have entered the transfer portal: Defensive backs Zachariah Mcphearson & Lamont Wade as well as WR Brandon Polk who started 7 games in 2018. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 13, 2019

Polk started seven games for the Nittany Lions in 2018, but he lost his place in the wide receiver rotation due to poor performances as the season progressed. He finished the season with just nine receptions, 162 yards, and two touchdowns.

Wade and McPhearson didn’t make any starts for the Nittany Lions this season, but both featured in a reserve role on defense. McPhearson made 16 tackles in 13 appearances at cornerback, while Wade totaled 18 stops in his first season at safety after joining the team as a cornerback.

The three players’ entry into the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean their Penn State careers are over yet. Student-athletes who enter the portal aren’t forced to leave their team; entering the portal is simply a first step taken towards transferring. The NCAA opened the portal in October 2018, and it allows student-athletes to explore their options without asking their current team for permission to transfer.

McPhearson, Wade, and Polk all join wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who submitted his name and then announced his intention to leave Happy Valley on Friday, in the transfer portal.

