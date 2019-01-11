Penn State’s Juwan Johnson Enters College Football Transfer Portal

Penn State football wide receiver Juwan Johnson entered college football’s transfer portal on Friday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

#PennState WR Juwan Johnson has just entered the transfer portal, per source. He's a 6-4, 225-pounder with good speed who has 81 catches for over 1000 yards in his career. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 11, 2019

Johnson had a down year by his standards in 2018. He posted just 352 receiving yards, 25 receptions, and one touchdown after catching 54 passes for 701 yards and a touchdown in the 2017 season. Many expected the redshirt junior to step up and excel as the Nittany Lions’ top receiver, but he struggled with poor performances and injuries throughout the year.

The wide receiver’s entry into the portal doesn’t necessarily mean his Penn State career is over yet. The NCAA’s transfer portal was opened in October 2018, and it allows student-athletes to begin the process of changing schools without asking for their team’s permission.

Players who enter the portal aren’t obligated to leave their previous team; Johnson simply took the first step towards transferring on Friday. However, other college football coaches are now allowed to contact Johnson because he submitted his name in the portal.

Among others, highly-touted quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tate Martell, and Justin Fields have all entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Fields, a former Penn State commit, already announced his intention to enroll at Ohio State after spending his freshman year at Georgia.

Penn State has already lost a few players to transfers since the start of the season, including linebackers Brelin Faison and Dae’lun Darien along with freshman safety Isaiah Humphries.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]