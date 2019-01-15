HUB Gallery Presents New Trippy ‘Digital Sculpture’

Winter blues kicking in yet? Sad that Sylly Week is over and you actually have schoolwork to do again? Even those in the midst of seasonal affective disorder can find some enjoyment (and some trippy sensory stimulation) in the HUB Gallery’s newest exhibit.

The HUB recently added “Constrained Surface” by Berlin-based artist Ryoichi Kurokawa. Kurokawa is known for immersive and mixed-media creations, often attempting to create a “manufactured sense of synesthesia” in the viewer by using one sense to trigger another.

That’s what he seems to have accomplished with “Constrained Surfaces.” Visitors enter a dark room where flashes of light and abstract visions on a series of screens flicker before them. The piece can be thought of as a “digital sculpture.” The images break apart only to multiply, changing shape and color all within the confines of the screens.

Kurokawa’s other pieces have been shown all over the world, exhibiting in prestigious museums like the Tate Modern in London and the Centre Pompideu in Paris. In 2010, he was awarded the Golden Nica for Digital Musics and Sound Art at the Prix Arts Electronica.

Those looking to for a chance to learn more about the exhibit are invited to attend a free reception with refreshments in the Gallery on Thursday, January 17 from 4-6 p.m.

The exhibit is available for viewing until January 20. The gallery is open from 12-6 p.m Monday through Thursday and from 12-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

