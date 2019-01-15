Student Groups To Compete For Chance To Perform During THON Weekend

Students will show off their talents and raise money For The Kids during the second annual THON Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Eisenhower Auditorium.

Sixteen acts will perform, including THON committees, dance groups, and the first-ever Commonwealth Campus. Judges student body president Cody Heaton, Homecoming executive director Isabella Webster, and Four Diamonds teen Anees Ayaz will select four finalists to participate in a brief Q&A about THON and its cause. Finalists’ responses during the Q&A will determine their final standings.

The grand prize for the first place performance will include $2,500 credited to the winning group’s THON total, a performance during THON weekend, and a trip to the Hershey Fashion Show at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Tickets to the event cost $8, and $5.25 of that can be credited to your org’s THON total. THON didn’t give an explanation for the other $2.75, but it appears that portion would go to facilities and production at Eisenhower Auditorium. The ratio is unusual for THON, which boasts an impressive stat in that $.95 of every $1 goes directly to Four Diamonds, the organization’s sole beneficiary.

If you’re feeling particularly financially responsible, event sponsor First National Bank will donate $100 to THON for each new account opened at the showcase.

The program for this year’s showcase is as follows:

Tapestry Dance Company

Preston Hoopes for Dancer Relations Captain Committee

Apollo

Megan McPaul and Kyle Mullen, performing with Irish step dance group Rince Na Leon

Sigma Delta Tau/Kappa Sigma

Volé, the Penn State Ballet Club

Shakay Simpson and Manny Williams for Kyleigh Graham’s Comm Committee

Penn State Law benefitting THON

Penn State Beaver

Eva Blankenhorn and Joe Wong for Hospitality Captain Committee

Whiplash Dance Company

Phi Chi Theta

FOTO

RAM Squad

Gabby Morales and Sophia Perez for Emily Johnson’s R&R Committee

The Singing Lions

