Administrators To Discuss Penn State Strategic Plan At Town Hall

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Chloe Elizabeth Paul
1/18/19 4:05 am

Provost Nick Jones will host a town hall on Penn State’s strategic plan for 2016-20, “Our Commitment to Impact,” on Wednesday, January 23. Originally scheduled for November 15 before being canceled due to snow, the meeting will be held in Foster Auditorium at the Paterno Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and be streamed online here.

“Our Commitment to Impact” includes five areas of focus intended to maintain the university’s values under the current five-year plan: transforming education, enhancing health, stewarding our planet’s resources, advancing the arts and humanities, and driving digital innovation.

Marie Hardin, dean of the Bellisario College of Communications, Stephanie Lanza, director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, and Kevin Snider, chancellor of Penn State New Kensington, will join Jones on a panel to discuss the plan.

Anyone can anonymously submit questions before the event through an online form or by emailing [email protected]

Chloe Elizabeth Paul

Chloe is a sophomore from (the city with the best reputation, in all aspects) Cleveland, OH. Studying psychology and political science, she also loves to find the tea on the happenings of State College to let the people know what's new. Always on the go, she's very open to generous Starbucks donations (iced lattes with skim)! If you ever have something cool and newsworthy to share, feel free to reach her at [email protected]

