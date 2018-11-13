PSU news by
Administrators To Host Town Hall On Penn State Strategic Plan

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/13/18 4:05 am

Penn State Provost Nick Jones will host a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the university’s 2016-2020 strategic plan, “Our Commitment to Impact.” The meeting will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Foster Auditorium at the Paterno Library and livestreamed online here.

The strategic plan includes five priorities: transforming education, enhancing health, stewarding Earth’s resources, advancing the arts and humanities, and driving digital innovation. You can read about what these themes entail on the strategic plan website.

Also involved in the conversation will be Marie Hardin, dean of the Bellisario College of Communications, Stephanie Lanza, director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, and Kevin Snider, chancellor of Penn State New Kensington. All four administrators on the panel will discuss the strategic plan and take questions from the community. Anyone can submit questions via email to [email protected].

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

