Administrators To Host Town Hall On Penn State Strategic Plan

Penn State Provost Nick Jones will host a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the university’s 2016-2020 strategic plan, “Our Commitment to Impact.” The meeting will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Foster Auditorium at the Paterno Library and livestreamed online here.

The strategic plan includes five priorities: transforming education, enhancing health, stewarding Earth’s resources, advancing the arts and humanities, and driving digital innovation. You can read about what these themes entail on the strategic plan website.

Also involved in the conversation will be Marie Hardin, dean of the Bellisario College of Communications, Stephanie Lanza, director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, and Kevin Snider, chancellor of Penn State New Kensington. All four administrators on the panel will discuss the strategic plan and take questions from the community. Anyone can submit questions via email to [email protected].

