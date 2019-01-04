Penn State Signees Perform Well At Under Armour All-America Game

Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class saw five recent signees participate in Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

Two days after the Nittany Lions lost to Kentucky 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl, a talented crop of incoming freshmen took the same field at Camping World Stadium and showed plenty of promise.

Michael Johnson Jr. completed two passes for 43 yards for Team Ballaholics, which won 28-27 over Team Flash, including a 26-yard dime of a touchdown to Oklahoma wide receiver signee Theo Wease. Johnson also displayed his elusiveness with 24 rushing yards.

Noah Cain finished with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown, while John Dunmore added two catches for 10 yards after starting for Team Flash. Five-star linebacker Brandon Smith, who also took reps at defensive end during practice this week, turned in four tackles and a sack.

Smith started alongside Penn State defensive tackle target Jaquaze Sorrells for Team Ballaholics. Sorrells plans to take an official visit to State College January 25 before making a decision on National Signing Day. Alabama and South Carolina are the two other finalists for the Orlando area standout.

Devyn Ford had three carries for 10 yards and a short catch in limited action. He and Dunmore will arrive at Penn State in late June, while Cain, Johnson, and Smith will begin their college careers this Monday when they enroll in classes for the spring semester.

Ford and Cain both have an excellent chance to make an impact as true freshmen this fall now that Miles Sanders has declared for the 2019 NFL draft. Cain’s physicality between the tackles is his calling card, while Ford can do a little bit of everything and has good hands in the passing game.

Offensive guard Caedan Wallace and linebacker Lance Dixon will represent the Nittany Lions at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio Saturday at 1 p.m. on NBC. Wallace and Dixon have garnered praise as two of the more athletic players at their respective positions this week.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

