Homecoming 2019 Scheduled For Purdue Weekend

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
1/22/19 1:45 pm

Homecoming 2019 is locked in for the first week of October.

Penn State Athletics announced that the yearly festivities will take place leading up to the Nittany Lions’ October 5 clash against Purdue.

The annual Homecoming parade will be Friday, October 4 before that Big Ten home opener. Additional details on the week’s events will be revealed throughout the rest of this semester and leading up to Homecoming, including the Grand Marshal and annual Homecoming concert headliner.

Next up for Homecoming is revealing its 2019 theme at THON and its 2019 logo at halftime of the Blue-White game.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State.

