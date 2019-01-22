Homecoming 2019 Scheduled For Purdue Weekend

Homecoming 2019 is locked in for the first week of October.

Penn State Athletics announced that the yearly festivities will take place leading up to the Nittany Lions’ October 5 clash against Purdue.

Mark those s, @PennStateFball fans!



The 2019 @PSUHOMECOMING Game will take place Oct. 5, when the Nittany Lions host Purdue at Beaver Stadium! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RDRpfoiwfy — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) January 22, 2019

The annual Homecoming parade will be Friday, October 4 before that Big Ten home opener. Additional details on the week’s events will be revealed throughout the rest of this semester and leading up to Homecoming, including the Grand Marshal and annual Homecoming concert headliner.

Next up for Homecoming is revealing its 2019 theme at THON and its 2019 logo at halftime of the Blue-White game.



