Homecoming 2019 Scheduled For Purdue Weekend
Homecoming 2019 is locked in for the first week of October.
Penn State Athletics announced that the yearly festivities will take place leading up to the Nittany Lions’ October 5 clash against Purdue.
The annual Homecoming parade will be Friday, October 4 before that Big Ten home opener. Additional details on the week’s events will be revealed throughout the rest of this semester and leading up to Homecoming, including the Grand Marshal and annual Homecoming concert headliner.
Next up for Homecoming is revealing its 2019 theme at THON and its 2019 logo at halftime of the Blue-White game.
Penn State Launches National Center For Greek Life Research And Reform
The university has pledged at least $2 million toward the multidisciplinary center’s establishment, and a fundraising campaign aims to raise $3 million in private support with $3 million in matching funds from Penn State.
Penn State Athletics To Host Town Halls On Football Traffic & Parking
Football season ticket holders are invited to town hall meetings to learn about parking and traffic changes for next season.
