Transportation Services Will Teach You How To Bike In Winter Weather
You just don’t see a lot of students biking around come winter in State College. Frankly, we don’t blame them. It’s treacherous out there.
To combat ice-related injuries, Penn State Transportation Services and Health Promotion and Wellness are sponsoring a free winter biking workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 31 in 321 HUB. The workshop is classroom-style, so you don’t need to worry about dragging your bike to the third floor of the HUB, let alone to the HUB at all.
Attendees will learn from Transportation Services all about the rules of the road with a specific focus on winter bike safety. Participants will also receive a free set of Penn State bike lights for their troubles.
Anyone in the community who’s 18 or older is encouraged to attend, especially Penn State students, faculty, and staff. Participants should RSVP in advance.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Ins & Outs Of Grad Photos
No matter what else you choose, you’re legally obligated to take a graduation photo at the Lion Shrine.
Penn State Athletics To Host Town Halls On Football Traffic & Parking
Football season ticket holders are invited to town hall meetings to learn about parking and traffic changes for next season.
Send this to a friend
Comments