PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Transportation Services Will Teach You How To Bike In Winter Weather

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Will Pegler
1/22/19 4:05 am

You just don’t see a lot of students biking around come winter in State College. Frankly, we don’t blame them. It’s treacherous out there.

To combat ice-related injuries, Penn State Transportation Services and Health Promotion and Wellness are sponsoring a free winter biking workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 31 in 321 HUB. The workshop is classroom-style, so you don’t need to worry about dragging your bike to the third floor of the HUB, let alone to the HUB at all.

Attendees will learn from Transportation Services all about the rules of the road with a specific focus on winter bike safety. Participants will also receive a free set of Penn State bike lights for their troubles.

Anyone in the community who’s 18 or older is encouraged to attend, especially Penn State students, faculty, and staff. Participants should RSVP in advance.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

Nick Scott, Koa Farmer Play Sparingly In 2019 NFLPA Bowl

Scott and Farmer were both key players for Penn State’s defense this season, but didn’t get much playing time in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Fly Fishing Legend Joe Humphreys Documentary To Screen At State Theatre

KJ Hamler Named To Football Writers Of America’s Freshman All-American Team

The Ins & Outs Of Grad Photos

No matter what else you choose, you’re legally obligated to take a graduation photo at the Lion Shrine.

Penn State Athletics To Host Town Halls On Football Traffic & Parking

Football season ticket holders are invited to town hall meetings to learn about parking and traffic changes for next season.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend