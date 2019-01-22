Transportation Services Will Teach You How To Bike In Winter Weather

You just don’t see a lot of students biking around come winter in State College. Frankly, we don’t blame them. It’s treacherous out there.

To combat ice-related injuries, Penn State Transportation Services and Health Promotion and Wellness are sponsoring a free winter biking workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 31 in 321 HUB. The workshop is classroom-style, so you don’t need to worry about dragging your bike to the third floor of the HUB, let alone to the HUB at all.

Attendees will learn from Transportation Services all about the rules of the road with a specific focus on winter bike safety. Participants will also receive a free set of Penn State bike lights for their troubles.

Anyone in the community who’s 18 or older is encouraged to attend, especially Penn State students, faculty, and staff. Participants should RSVP in advance.

