247Sports Boosts Penn State Early Enrollee Lance Dixon To Five-Star Status

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
1/23/19 4:04 am

247Sports released its final group of five-star prospects for the Class of 2019 Tuesday afternoon, and it featured two of Penn State’s early enrollees.

As expected, Brandon Smith came in at the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 inside linebacker in the country. The second, however, came as a surprise, with linebacker Lance Dixon receiving a fifth star and slotting in at No. 13 overall and into the top spot among outside linebackers.

Dixon jumped 36 spots, which was the fourth highest bump for any of the 32 five-star prospects. Both of Penn State’s prospects are now the two highest-rated linebackers in the nation for the 2019 recruiting class.

“Dixon has length, freakish verified athleticism and fantastic film that features him all over the field,” 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons said. “He showed at the All-American Bowl that the physicality is there.”

Penn State was able to pull Dixon out of Michigan over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State. With a 6’2″, 201-lb. frame, he could factor into the rotation next year at linebacker due to a lack of depth otherwise. Brandon Smith is more likely to become a day one contributor due to his 6’4″, 228-lb. frame. Both are considered elite athletes for their size and position.

Dixon played in the All-American Bowl in Texas, while Smith played in the Under Armour All-American game in Florida before enrolling at Penn State in January. Both stood out in their respective games; Smith also received a slight upgrade of two spots.

While ratings and stars carry no value once a player arrives on campus, they’re typically indicative of future success. Smith and Dixon will join a room that features upcoming sophomores Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa, and Ellis Brooks, so the future of Linebacker U appears to be in good hands.

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

