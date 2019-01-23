Club XC To Run 46 Hour Relay FTK

Forget the 4x100m! Penn State’s club cross country team will hold a relay of its own this weekend, tag-teaming for 46 hours on a treadmill in the West Commons Lounge to raise money for THON.

Members of the team will run from 6 p.m. Friday, January 25 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 27 — exactly 3 weeks before THON — for their annual “Miles for Smiles” fundraiser. Runners divide into teams for the relay and run in either half-hour or hour-long time slots.

Donors can contribute through either flat donations or based on the total mileage the organization runs throughout the weekend. Last year’s Miles for Smiles raised more than $30,000 for THON on behalf of the club cross country team.

Only members of the team can participate, but if you’re more into watching other people exercise than actually hitting the gym yourself, stop by from noon to 9 p.m. either Saturday or Sunday.

You can find more info on the event and how to donate here.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Broadway musicals, Creamery ice cream, and Penn State Volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

