Penn State Football Adds Non-Conference Matchups Against Ohio, UMass

Penn State football announced two future non-conference matchups against Ohio and the University of Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will take on Ohio on September 10, 2022 at Beaver Stadium to round out their schedule for the season. Penn State will open the year with a Big Ten road game against Purdue and will then play out its non-conference slate against Ohio, Auburn, and Central Michigan.

Ohio and Penn State have met six times before, and the Nittany Lions hold a 5-1 lead in the all-time series. The most recent meeting between the squads ended in a 24-14 victory for the Bobcats in 2012 at Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a look at the team’s full slate of games in 2022:

September 3: at Purdue

September 10: vs. Ohio

September 17: at Auburn

September 24: vs. Central Michigan

October 1: vs. Ohio State

October 8: at Michigan

October 15: vs. Illinois

October 29: vs. Michigan State

November 5: at Indiana

November 12: vs. Maryland

November 19: vs. Minnesota

November 26: at Rutgers

Additionally, Penn State scheduled a rare November non-conference game in the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions will host Massachusetts on November 11, 2023 instead of at the beginning of the year.

James Franklin took on the Minutemen in his debut season as Penn State’s head coach, and it ended in a 48-7 victory for the Nittany Lions in the only meeting between the two teams.

Here’s how Penn State’s now-complete 2023 schedule looks:

September 2: vs. West Virginia

September 9: vs. Delaware

September 16: at Illinois

September 23: at Northwestern

October 7: vs. Indiana

October 14: at Michigan State

October 21: at Ohio State

October 28: vs. Iowa

November 4: vs. Michigan

November 11: vs. Massachusetts

November 18: vs. Rutgers

November 25: at Maryland

Meanwhile, Penn State men’s basketball scheduled a future two-game series with Massachusetts. The Nittany Lions will travel to Amherst during the 2021-22 season before a rematch in Happy Valley one season later.

