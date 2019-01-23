Penn State Football Adds Non-Conference Matchups Against Ohio, UMass
Penn State football announced two future non-conference matchups against Ohio and the University of Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions will take on Ohio on September 10, 2022 at Beaver Stadium to round out their schedule for the season. Penn State will open the year with a Big Ten road game against Purdue and will then play out its non-conference slate against Ohio, Auburn, and Central Michigan.
Ohio and Penn State have met six times before, and the Nittany Lions hold a 5-1 lead in the all-time series. The most recent meeting between the squads ended in a 24-14 victory for the Bobcats in 2012 at Beaver Stadium.
Here’s a look at the team’s full slate of games in 2022:
- September 3: at Purdue
- September 10: vs. Ohio
- September 17: at Auburn
- September 24: vs. Central Michigan
- October 1: vs. Ohio State
- October 8: at Michigan
- October 15: vs. Illinois
- October 29: vs. Michigan State
- November 5: at Indiana
- November 12: vs. Maryland
- November 19: vs. Minnesota
- November 26: at Rutgers
Additionally, Penn State scheduled a rare November non-conference game in the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions will host Massachusetts on November 11, 2023 instead of at the beginning of the year.
James Franklin took on the Minutemen in his debut season as Penn State’s head coach, and it ended in a 48-7 victory for the Nittany Lions in the only meeting between the two teams.
Here’s how Penn State’s now-complete 2023 schedule looks:
- September 2: vs. West Virginia
- September 9: vs. Delaware
- September 16: at Illinois
- September 23: at Northwestern
- October 7: vs. Indiana
- October 14: at Michigan State
- October 21: at Ohio State
- October 28: vs. Iowa
- November 4: vs. Michigan
- November 11: vs. Massachusetts
- November 18: vs. Rutgers
- November 25: at Maryland
Meanwhile, Penn State men’s basketball scheduled a future two-game series with Massachusetts. The Nittany Lions will travel to Amherst during the 2021-22 season before a rematch in Happy Valley one season later.
