GoFundMe Created For State College Shooting Survivor

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Nicole Abrino, who survived Thursday night’s shootings in State College.

Abrino, 21, was shot in the chest on Thursday night at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill at the Ramada Hotel. The GoFundMe set an initial goal of $10,000 and, at time of publication, had raised $4,208.

State College chief of police John Gardner announced Abrino was in critical condition when he addressed the media early Friday morning. She was airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh and underwent two surgeries there.

“She still has a long journey ahead of her, including the possibility of more surgeries, [physical therapy], continued doctors visits, and hospital stays,” Rachel Nichols, the creator of the page, wrote. “We are putting together this GoFundMe to assist her and her parents with the medical bills they will soon be burdened with. Please continue to keep Nicole in your prayers.”

Four people, including the shooter, died as a result of Thursday night’s shootings. Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, shot Dean Beachy, 62, and Steven Beachy, 19, at P.J. Harrigan’s before fleeing the scene in a car, crashing out on Tussey Lane, breaking into a home, and shooting George McCormick, 83. Dean Beachy and McCormick died at the scenes, while Steven Beachy died at the hospital Friday afternoon.

