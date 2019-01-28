Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Keep Things In Perspective After THON Hoops

Penn State men’s basketball hosted its annual THON game Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Aside from the team dropping to 0-9 in Big Ten play, there were plenty of festivities #FTK at the Bryce Jordan Center for a season-high 13,366 fans in attendance.

“What an amazing crowd. What an amazing day,” head coach Pat Chambers said. “To have over 13,000 there is phenomenal. We’re not where we want to be, but for everyone to show up, support men’s basketball, support THON, support Coaches vs. Cancer, just shows you the relationship we have with everybody.”

All single game student ticket proceeds went to THON, and the first 2,000 students in attendance received a colorful “Dance With Us” t-shirt. The first 1,000 fans who entered the BJC received a THON poster of Josh Reaves and Lamar Stevens.



“Today was a great day,” Stevens said. “Just coming out onto the court during the pregame shootaround and seeing all the colors, and seeing all the kids that have lives much harder than us. We’re just playing basketball, lost a game, you know. And they’re battling every day, so today was really special for all of us.”

For the first time all season, the Bryce Jordan Center’s entire lower bowl was filled, and some of the curtains on the upper level were unveiled for additional fans.

Current Philadelphia Eagle and former Nittany Lion Stefen Wisniewski sat courtside with his Super Bowl LII ring on full display. Wisniewski discussed THON during a timeout interview, explaining how special the event is and how much it meant to him to be at the game.

The Phillie Phanatic was in attendance along with a few other mascots, who participated in a timeout activities with THON children.

“I’m so thankful for the support that we got, and the fans for coming out to support such a great cause,” Stevens said. “It really was a magical day.”

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

