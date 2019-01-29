Finish Strong With Upcoming THON Fundraisers

THON Weekend is less than three weeks away, but you’ve still got plenty of time to donate to the cause FTK.

Students will make their biggest push of the year leading up to THON with a host of fundraisers for the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Here’s a look at the THON fundraisers you expect to see in the coming days.

Fiji & DPhiE Pasta Dinner

Fiji and DPhiE will be teaming up to put on their annual pasta dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 at the Fiji fraternity house (319 North Burrowes Street). For $10 you can enjoy all you can eat salad, pasta, bread, drinks, and dessert. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Ayuda Trivia Night

If you have a knack for trivia, join special interest org Ayuda for a night of fun starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 in 208 Business Building. Those interested in participating should register their team of four online and pay $15 per team at the door. Winners will receive half of the total proceeds credited to their organization. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Special Events Committee Friendship Auction

The Special Events Committee will host a friendship auction at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 in 102 Forum. Students will volunteer to be auctioned off to go on a “friendship date” of their choice. Come ready to bid on your friends or someone you want to become friends with. Students must also pay $2 at the door to attend. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Society of Women Engineers Lip Sync Battle

The Society of Women Engineers will host a lip sync battle from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 30 in 110 Wartik Lab. Participants will pay $5, while spectators are encouraged, but not required, to donate $3. The winner of the battle will receive a $99 Visa gift card for their…uh…talents. You can sign up here.

Pie the Indian Culture & Language Club (ICLC) In The Face

If you like getting messy, stop by the HUB from noon to 4 p.m. onWednesday, January 30 to pie any of ICLC’s board members in the face. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Lion Ambassadors Kiwi Frozen Yogurt Fundraiser

De-stress from the pressure of midterms season with some Kiwi Frozen Yogurt, if you’re so inclined. The Lion Ambassadors are hosting a fundraiser there from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 30. Show the flyer that can be found on the event’s Facebook page and a portion of your total will go to THON.





Delta Theta Sigma’s Line Dancing Night

Delta Theta Sigma will host a night of line dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, January 30 at the Snider Ag Arena. Just $10 per person gets you access to plenty of experienced line dancers, as well as food and drinks. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Philly Pretzel FTK

Stop by the Philanthropy Tables in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, grab a pretzel, and credit your org’s THON total. You can find out more info on the event’s Facebook page.

A-Pollo: Chicken Dinner

Apollo will host its annual chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 1 at the Faith United Church of Christ on College Ave. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

SAAB Men’s Soccer 4-on-4 Tournament

The Student Athlete Advisory Board will host a soccer tournament from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 3 at Holuba Hall. Teams may consist of 4-6 Penn State students, and the cost to enter is $30 per team. Sign up here to partake in some footy #FTK.

THON Dodgeball

Before you play in the soccer tournament, play in the THON dodgeball tournament from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 3 in the White Building. Teams can include up to six people for a cost of $5 per player.





Registration for the event will be held from January 28-30 at the HUB Philanthropy Tables. The winning team will be awarded vintage THON t-shirts and second place will receive keychains. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Fundraiser

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will donate proceeds from their customized menu to THON on February 2-3. If you live near any of these locations, stop by and order from the Penn State THON menu to show your support. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

CEC THON Chipotle Fundraiser

Stop by Chipotle on Heister Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 4 and show them the flyer on this Facebook page to donate a third of the proceeds from your order to THON.

Springfield Ten Thousand Villages Sale

Springfield’s annual Ten Thousand Villages sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 4-8 at the HUB main lounge tables. You can pay with cash, card, or LionCash, or find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

AtlasDate Auction

Atlas will host its ninth annual date auction at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5 in 121 Sparks for students to bid on events like outdoor adventures or time spent with Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Polar Bear Plunge

Penn State Wilkes-Barre will host a polar plunge at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9 at Harvey’s Lake Beach Club. Participants will pay $10 to run into the freezing cold water to raise awareness and funds for THON. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.

Strike Out Cancer Bowl-a-thon

Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON org will host a bowl-a-thon Chako’s Family Bowling from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9. Just $20 per person (five person minimum per lane) will cover unlimited bowls, shoe rental, a large plain pizza, and soda to share in your lane. You can register for the event online.

Want to include your THON fundraiser on this list? Email the details to [email protected].

