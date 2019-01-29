Penn State Leads In Fall Sports Attendance

Penn State finished in the top ten nationally this fall for attendance in football, field hockey, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Nittany Lions beat out other programs by a landslide, with only a handful of schools reaching two teams in the top ten.

The football team averaged a crowd of 105,485 per home contest during the 2018 season, including a Beaver Stadium-record 110,889 fans at the White Out game against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions finished second both nationally and in the Big Ten, behind only Michigan.

Women’s volleyball finished fourth in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation by bringing an average of 3,346 fans to home matches. Rec Hall was a fortress for Russ Rose’s program all season long — the Nittany Lions finished with a 15-2 record in the friendly confines of Happy Valley.

Women’s soccer and field hockey finished their respective seasons on top of the Big Ten in terms of home attendance. Erica Dambach’s program averaged a crowd of 1,598 at Jeffrey Field for its home games this season, while field hockey drew an average of 559 fans per game.

Though they weren’t included in these rankings, Penn State’s winter sports are off to a good start of their own when it comes to attendance. Wrestling is second in the nation with an average crowd of 6,551 fans through five home meets. Men’s hockey’s average attendance of 6,078 ranks fourth in the nation.

