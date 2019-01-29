The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part Two

Last week, we showcased the first batch of your Penn State weddings. This week, we continue our series with the second collection of Nittany Lion nuptials.

Kate and Chad Oberholtzer

Wedding location: Allentown, PA

Wedding date: December 21, 2002

“This is a picture of us pouring Penn State Creamery chocolate milk for our first toast as a married couple at our wedding reception.”



Zack and Tracey Hearn

Wedding location: Ocean City, MD

Wedding date: June 16, 2012

“The cake topper had the Nittany Lion. Bridesmaids wore dark blue and when we were introduced at the reception, “Fight On, State” was played followed by the lion’s roar.

“Today, we still go all-out for Penn State. We purchased a motorhome several years ago to completely take in the festivities that accompany football weekends and ‘live in the ORV lot’ for seven weekends each fall.”



William and Kimberly Schubiger

Wedding location: Lamberville Station Inn in New Jersey

Wedding date: September 15, 2018

“We are both proud PSU alums and wanted to incorporate that into our big day since we met at a PSU-Ohio State game tailgate in 2014! Our favors were PSU-themed cookies and the groom and groomsmen wore PSU socks. A ton of Penn Staters were in attendance.”

John Noll and Joanna Guldin-Noll

Wedding location: Jonestown, PA

Wedding date: July 13, 2013

“John and I met at Penn State during the first days of band camp during my freshman year. We are both Blue Band trumpets. My parents are both Blue Band trumpets, as well as both of my sisters, both of my uncles, and John’s father. His brother is a Blue Band trombone. When I went off to PSU, my mom teased me, saying that I should be careful who I marched next to… after all, she marched next to my dad. Our wedding party was comprised entirely of Blue Band members, save one of John’s groomsmen (poor guy — he was outnumbered). With help from our friends, we surprised our guests with fight songs in the middle of our reception.”





Brandon and Amanda Doll

Wedding location: Lancaster, PA

Wedding date: September 2014

“[Our wedding] was during the game against UMass and we had our DJ give score updates throughout our day followed by the Blue Band’s victory (since I was in the band). PSU ended up winning 48-7 so we said our day was good luck! We had Penn State pom poms, jerseys, a hidden Nittany Lion in my hair, table numbers named after PSU streets, PSU escort cards, PSU champagne flutes, a tribute to our departed family members on Penn State rockers, and a PSU cake topper. Best day ever!”



Kameron and Natalie Lynch

Wedding location: The General Potter Farm in Spring Mills, PA

Wedding date: October 6, 2018

“My bridesmaids wore navy dresses. Kameron and I met at Pickles when we were seniors. We also made sure that it was NOT a football weekend when we were planning for our wedding!”

Ryan and Mollie Steigerwalt

Wedding location: State College

Wedding date: August 2018

“Mollie and I were both members of the Blue Band during our four years in college. She played the baritone and I played the trombone. When we decided to get married in State College, we instantly started to think about how we could incorporate both Penn State and the Blue Band into our day. Finally, with the help of my brother and a few surprises on his part, we had a guest book which was actually a light-up bass drum with custom head, designed after those used by the Blue Band. This item is truly one of a kind and will forever hang on the walls of our house.”





Eric and Laura Langenstein

Wedding location: Evergreen Museum and Library in Baltimore, MD

Wedding date: September 29, 2018

“My husband and I got married September 29, 2018, which was the Penn State-Ohio State home game in Happy Valley. When we originally went to book our wedding 09/22 was the date we wanted but it was taken! We were on a wait list before finally caving and booking September 29.

We brought Happy Valley to Baltimore instead! The bridesmaids all got ready in shirts that said ‘Makeup, Mimosas and Penn State Football.'”

Tiffany Glab Myers and Ryan Myers

Wedding location: Our Lady of Victory Church in Port Matilda, PA

Wedding date: July 28, 2018

“It was my dream to use to PSU Blue Buses that the team rides on each week. The Blue Buses picked us up after our ceremony, took us to our photo locations, and took us to and from our reception site. On our way, we ran into coaches and some football recruits on a tour who were kind enough to take a picture with us. Our picture locations of course included some favorite PSU locations (The Lion Shrine, Old Main, and The Shandygaff, where we met working as bartenders and ended the night after the reception).

“We wore PSU jerseys with our wedding date on them for our Save the Date photos and took pictures at the Stadium and Lion Shrine. For dessert, we had a Creamery Ice Cream bar along with our cake. We couldn’t have had our special day without touches of our favorite place!”

Emma and Alex Edgar

Wedding location: Philadelphia

Wedding date: August 5, 2017

“My husband and I met in CHEM 111 our sophomore year at Penn State. Naturally, my bridal shower was PSU-themed, I went to State College for my bachelorette party (highly recommend), and our wedding cake was PSU-themed (plus our dog, our other great love in life).”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority Moving Into Former Frat House The chapter currently rents a floor and a suite in South Halls, like many other sororities on campus.