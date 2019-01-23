The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part One

Blue and white nuptials have become an all-too-visible trend for Penn Staters everywhere — so much that we asked to see how you incorporated the Nittany Lions into the details of your wedding day.

We received so many submissions, from replicas of the Lion Shrine to creative ways to take “something blue” to a Happy Valley level, that we’ve decided to split our results into multiple posts over the next few weeks. For those planning your own Penn State wedding and in search of inspiration, close that Pinterest tab and scroll down. Trust us, you won’t need more than this.

Charles and Nicole Snyder

Wedding location: Five Pines Barn in Irwin, PA

Wedding date: September 29, 2012

“My husband and I had a blue and white cake with the PSU logo and ‘We Are Mr. and Mrs.’ on it. It wasn’t a groom’s cake, but the actual wedding cake. We also had our wedding party dress in blue and white for the big day! And yes, we made sure there was a TV airing Big Ten football! We even got a snap of us taking a break to watch some of it.”

Logan and Hannah Hall

Wedding location: The Historic Acres of Hershey in Elizabethtown, PA

Wedding date: November 30, 2018

“My husband, Logan, and I just got married on November 30, 2018, and had a few Penn State cameos throughout our day as Dear Old State played a major role in our relationship many times. While Logan did not attend Penn State (he works for Penn State Extension, though, so we give him a pass), we initially met because of an internship through Penn State. The first “I love you” was said in front of Eastview Terrace dorms on campus. The proposal happened in front of the Lion Shrine in June of 2017. We are die-hard fans that can be found in Happy Valley pretty much every Saturday there’s a home game.

From my blue shoes with “pom-pom” details, to my “you had me at WE ARE!” shirt, to the guestbook table with our Penn State ticket-themed Save the Date magnets, a few of our Penn State engagement photos, and white pom-pom from the 2016 White Out Game against Ohio State, we were excited to show our blue and white pride.”

Phil and Natalie Harris

Wedding location: Charleston, SC

Wedding date: July 26, 2014

“We were both members of the varsity Penn State gymnastics teams and that is how we met. There were several members of both of the teams in the wedding, as well as in attendance.



One part of our favor was a diamond shaped cookie (in honor of THON), as well as a donation that was made for the following year.”

Ryan and Kim Stahl

Wedding location: Spring City, PA

Wedding date:June 28, 2014

Kaitlyn and Andrew Smith

Wedding location: New Jersey

Wedding date: November 1, 2014

“My husband and I used PSU football tickets as seating table cards. We chose The Mueller building for our table since this is where we met in our freshman anatomy lab!”

Jason and Bethany Pierotti

Wedding location: Negril, Jamaica

Wedding date: September 17, 2018

Courtney and Tyler Estright

Wedding location: Reception at the Atherton Hotel

Wedding date: June 20, 2015

“We had several PSU features at our wedding: our cake, JoePa cutout, pictures by the stadium. Our flower girl had lion heads to sprinkle down the aisle at the church (seen in the basket), and we had blue and white pom-poms for our guest to waive as we walked out of the church.”

Brooke and Jimmy Frisbie

Wedding location: Winchester, Virginia

Wedding date: May 26, 2018

“Both of us graduated from Penn State and the wedding included a lot of Penn Staters. We decided in lieu of a traditional guest book to use Penn State jerseys with our new first and last name. The numbers 20 and 18 put together represented the year we got married. In addition, since Jimmy was the previous Drum Major of the Blue Band and his brother, Jack, is the current drum major, we had a surprise entrance by Blue Band alum to play the fight songs during the reception!”

Jennifer and Gregg Pitz

Wedding location: Grace Bay Club in Turks and Caicos

Wedding date: July 8, 2017

“Bride is a Penn State grad. Groom is a WVU grad, unfortunately.”

Krystina Burke and Stephen Payne

Wedding location: May 13, 2018

Wedding date: The Barns at Wolf Trap in Arlington, VA

“My husband and I met playing in the athletic bands at Penn State. We both participated in the Blue Band and the Pride of the Lions Basketball Pep Band and traveled across the country supporting PSU athletics.

Because we have a number of mutual friends who played in the Blue Band, we thought it would be fun to surprise our wedding guests with a performance. We had a total of 21 Penn State alumni as part of the band, including ourselves. My brother Patrick Burke played drum set and my sister twirled a silk during the performance. Both [my sister] and [my brother] and were in the Blue Band for two of the same years Stephen and I were, a true family affair! We also had retired director and Blue Band Director Emeritus Dr. Richard Bundy attend our wedding and he played trombone with the group!

We played a mix of Penn State fight songs and common Blue Band stadium songs: ‘Hail to the Lion,’ ‘Dance to the Music,’ ‘In It to Win It,’ ‘Victory,’ and ‘7 Nation Army.'”

