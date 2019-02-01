PSU news by
The Official Penn State Super Bowl LIII Drinking Game

Maxwell Kruger | Penn State
By Staff
2/1/19 4:04 am

Welcome to Super Bowl weekend! It’s the team no one wants see against an upstart, high-flying squad not the Philadelphia Eagles, but regardless, it’s the greatest show in American sports and, more importantly, a bona fide alcohol holiday.

Whether you’re drinking in celebration, drinking in disgust watching Tom Brady play in another Super Bowl, or drinking to try and avoid the fact that this is the last football game we have for seven months, here’s your official Penn State-related Super Bowl LIII drinking game:

  • Finish your drink every time Chris Hogan’s Penn State lacrosse career is mentioned.

And that’s literally it. Drink responsibly, but with Tony Romo in the booth, this could get dangerous.

