The Official Penn State Super Bowl LIII Drinking Game

Welcome to Super Bowl weekend! It’s the team no one wants see against an upstart, high-flying squad not the Philadelphia Eagles, but regardless, it’s the greatest show in American sports and, more importantly, a bona fide alcohol holiday.

Whether you’re drinking in celebration, drinking in disgust watching Tom Brady play in another Super Bowl, or drinking to try and avoid the fact that this is the last football game we have for seven months, here’s your official Penn State-related Super Bowl LIII drinking game:

Finish your drink every time Chris Hogan’s Penn State lacrosse career is mentioned.

And that’s literally it. Drink responsibly, but with Tony Romo in the booth, this could get dangerous.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Police: Student Athletes Potentially Involved In Delta Chi Fight Police say student athletes may have been involved in a fight that occurred outside the Delta Chi fraternity house around 2 a.m. Sunday. “University Athletics and Compliance Officials are assisting with identifying involved parties,” State College police said in a release. “Names of involved parties will be released upon any filing of criminal charges against […]