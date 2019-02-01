Three-Star Defensive Tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa Commits To Penn State

“We’re going to dominate the state world,”- James Franklin, probably.

Penn State secured its 21st pledge of the class of 2019 when three-star defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa of Duesseldorf Panther U-19 in Germany committed to Penn State on Friday.

Darkwa chose the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, UCLA, and Notre Dame, among others. The late-rising propsect’s recruitment began to heat up late in 2018. Although he came close to signing with the Scarlet Knights during the early signing period, he opted to wait and take visits to UCLA, Virginia, and Penn State before next Wednesday’s second national signing day.

He’s a member of PPI Recruits, an international recruiting database for overseas players trying to make their mark in American college football. This service was created by former NFL defensive tackle Brandon Collier.

At 6’5″ and 270 pounds, Darkwa is a raw and gifted prospect who will need time to be groomed by Sean Spencer. He’s the fourth defensive lineman to join Penn State’s recruiting class of 2019, which includes Hakeem Beamon, Adisa Isaac, and Smith Vilbert. The group could grow by signing day, as defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells is a prime target remaining on the board.

You can check out Darkwa’s highlights in Germany here.

