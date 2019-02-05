PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

6ABC, Ford Partner Again To Raise Money #FTK

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/5/19 4:03 am

With THON Weekend just around the corner, Philadelphia’s own 6ABC broadcast station and Ford Motor Company are partnering with THON to raise awareness of its mission and raise money for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

To contribute to the cause, all you need to do is use the hashtag #6abcFTK on Facebook or Twitter and the two companies will each make a donation of $1 to THON.

6ABC will broadcast parts of Penn State’s 46-hour dance marathon on its television station throughout THON Weekend as well as steaming it on its website. The two have partnered for the event since 2009, helping raise awareness for THON’s last decade in the Bryce Jordan Center.

This partnership is but one of dozens of opportunities to support THON before dancers stand next weekend. Check out our list of additional fundraisers to help raise money #FTK!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media editor. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Confidence, Grace, Grooves: Social Dance Club Enters Fifth Decade In Style

“They are all great people, and learning awesome dance moves is a plus.”

Elissa Hill

State College Should Slow Its Roll With Outdoor Seating Permits

*cough* Did someone say Allen Street pedestrian plaza?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend