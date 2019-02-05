6ABC, Ford Partner Again To Raise Money #FTK

With THON Weekend just around the corner, Philadelphia’s own 6ABC broadcast station and Ford Motor Company are partnering with THON to raise awareness of its mission and raise money for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

To contribute to the cause, all you need to do is use the hashtag #6abcFTK on Facebook or Twitter and the two companies will each make a donation of $1 to THON.

Help spread awareness in our fight against childhood cancer by making a post including #6abcFTK. @6abc and @Ford have partnered to donate $1 each to THON's mission with every hashtag, For The Kids. https://t.co/d84lwEE4hc pic.twitter.com/VmFhMCaNBF — Penn State THON (@THON) February 3, 2019

6ABC will broadcast parts of Penn State’s 46-hour dance marathon on its television station throughout THON Weekend as well as steaming it on its website. The two have partnered for the event since 2009, helping raise awareness for THON’s last decade in the Bryce Jordan Center.

This partnership is but one of dozens of opportunities to support THON before dancers stand next weekend. Check out our list of additional fundraisers to help raise money #FTK!

