Borough Council Approves Outdoor Seating At Baby’s

The State College Borough Council approved a license agreement for Baby’s Burgers and Shakes to implement an outdoor seating area.

“I do worry considerably about the pedestrian traffic in that area,” Murphy said. “That is right at the intersection where I feel the most uncomfortable driving in town as a motorist.”

Members of council were particularly concerned about the construction that’s blocking the opposite side of the street, causing traffic to become more congested near Baby’s.

“I’m even more concerned form the standpoint of the construction process right across the street and the elimination of the ability of pedestrians to walk on that side,” Council President Evan Myers said.

Although Myers shared his concerns, he still voiced his support for the project and the “ambiance” it could provide to the downtown area.

Unlike the infamous deck at Pickle’s, the tables outside Baby’s will not be added to a newly-built structure. Instead, it’ll emulate the outdoor seating at Inferno. Chairs, tables, and fences are allowed in this zoning district, but they must be at least eight feet from the curb.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer, who had been vocal about her opposition to the Pickle’s deck, is surprisingly on board with adding outdoor seating to Baby’s. Lafer still couldn’t resist making a snarky comment about the recent construction of high-rises in State College due to the seating’s close proximity to construction.

“If you like to watch buildings go up, this summer and next year it might be the perfect place to sit outside and have the view of the next oversized building in town,” Lafer said.

In lieu of the concern that Council brought up, Denise Wood, one of the owners of Baby’s, explained that they only plan to add a few tables and chairs to generate a better atmosphere.

After much discussion, Council voted 5-2 in favor of the outdoor seating at Baby’s with council members Dan Murphy and Janet Engeman in opposition.

