Lady Lions Legend: Reliving Teniya Page’s Road To 2,000 Points

Penn State women’s basketball had another star join the 2,000 club over the weekend with All-Big Ten guard Teniya Page reaching the points milestone in the team’s loss to No. 13 Iowa.

The senior is the sixth Lady Lion all-time to score 2,000 career points, joining the likes of program legends Kelly Mazzante, Maggie Lucas, Suzanne Robinson, Tyra Grant, and Kahadeejah Herbert.

Although she’ll likely finish her Penn State career without a trip to the Big Dance, she’s managed to create quite a few memorable moments for the Lady Lions. Let’s dive in:

The 2015-16 season didn’t have many highlights for the Lady Lions, but Page’s freshman campaign left room for hope. In a year when she averaged 15 points per game and notched a season-high 31 point effort against Michigan, her contributions against No. 14 Northwestern stand out.

The future three-time All-Big Ten selection scored 27 points — a career-best at the time — in her conference debut. Northwestern didn’t turn out to be anywhere near a Top 25 team by the end of the season, but the upset brought confidence to a 5-6 out-of-conference Penn State side and its soon-to-be star Page.

There aren’t many names in college sports as big as Lady Vols basketball, but the then-sophomore Page and Co. managed to put Penn State in the NCAA Tournament picture by upsetting the powerhouse at the Byrce Jordan Center in November 2016.

Page scored 29 points, but her late contributions changed the game. With the Lady Lions leading by two early in the fourth quarter, the guard scored six straight points to kickstart a 13-0 run. She finished the final period of play with 13 points to earn the 70-56 win.

In a 35-point effort in the 2017 conference tournament second round against Minnesota, Page became the fourth-fastest Lady Lion to reach 1,000 career points.

But despite her scoring prowess, which was then a Penn State Big Ten Tournament record, the Lady Lions ‘shooting struggles plagued Penn State as it fell to the Golden Gophers, 70-64. The Lady Lions, who shot 23 percent outside of Page, wouldn’t have even been close without their All-American guard’s crazy game.

Only three players have scored more points in a single game at the Bryce Jordan Center in Lady Lion history than Page dropped against a resurgent Scarlet Knights team. Tied with a game this year against Stony Brook, the then-junior’s 34-point game against Rutgers is her best at home.

Her big moment came at the end of the game, though. On the final possession, Page drew a foul with one second to go and her team down 67-66. After a technical foul was called on Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, Page drained four free throws to earn the win — just one of many times she won the Lady Lions the game in the waning seconds during her career.

Page one-upped her Penn State Big Ten Tournament record in her junior season in the opening round against Illinois — scoring 38 points, good for third in the conference tournament’s all-time record book, en route to an 83-58 win.

In her five Big Ten Tournament games, she’s been the leading scorer each time for the Lady Lions, averaging 24.2 points per game.

Page has been a consistent scoring threat since arriving on campus, but an injury at U-23 U.S. national team training camp meant reaching this milestone wouldn’t be a sure thing.

Since returning from the injury — an astounding four months after fracturing and dislocating her right ankle — Page has scored at a rate of 19 points per game. Despite recovery, she needed eight fewer games to complete her second 1,000 point stretch than she needed her first.

If all goes according to plan in the next couple weeks, she’ll surpass Grant and Herbert — who both sit fewer than 50 points from Page’s current 2,004 point total — for fourth all-time on the Lady Lions scoring list.

