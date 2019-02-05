PSU news by
Spring Career Days Returning To Bryce Jordan Center

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
2/5/19 4:05 am

It’s time to get your best suits ready and résumés updated for Spring Career Days.

This semester’s career fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5 and Wednesday, February 6 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tuesday will mark the non-technical day of the fair, and the technical full-time day will be held Wednesday. Both days will help students find organizations with openings that match what they’re looking for.

More than 300 potential employers will attend this year’s Spring Career Days — they’ll set up shop on the third level of the BJC and on the arena’s floor. Some of the employers who make the trip to Happy Valley will host interview days for non-technical and technical positions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

While students don’t need to pre-register, you do need to bring your Penn State ID to enter the fair. Students can check in at Gate A or B of the arena to enter the career fair, and there will also be a coat check on the third level.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and a good Creamery milkshake. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

