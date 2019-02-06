The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part Three

After two weeks of blue and white weddings, we welcome you back for the third round-up of your Stately unions. This week’s weddings ranged from “touches of blue and white” to “all-out Penn State party”:

Samantha and Dalton Anderson

Wedding location: Philadelphia, PA

Wedding date: November 8, 2014



“Our save the dates were football tickets. Our colors were navy blue and white. The flowers, bridesmaids’ dresses, and even the hall up lighting were blue. Each table name was a location around campus and there was a picture of us at each location as a table number. We also used football tickets as table assignments, using the same pictures from around campus to help guests find their tables. Our custom made cake-topper was a Nittany Lion bride and groom dressed in our wedding attire. We had SNOIL lions made and dressed as a bride and groom as our centerpiece at the head table. The Nittany Lion himself made an appearance at the reception. The groom’s cake was also decorated with the Penn State logo. Our card box was the Nittany Lion statue. After leaving the church our guests were given blue and white pom-poms to wave as we were leaving. And of course, we had all of the Penn State songs played by our amazing DJ. We loved our Penn State wedding!”

Charles and Kaitlin Pierce

Wedding location: Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown, PA

Wedding date: April 1, 2017



“At our wedding, our cake was Penn State-themed, we came out to the fight song during our introduction, our favors were a donation to the Four Diamonds Fund, and we gave all guests Four Diamonds pins. [Reception venue] Hotel Bethlehem sealed the deal for us when we learned they serve Creamery ice cream and have a lion statue outside. I also had a Penn State garter, the florist (a good friend) incorporated blue and white in my bouquet, and our good friend Brenden we met at Penn State officiated the wedding (with MANY Penn Staters in attendance).”

Liz Biondi and Mike Fuller

Wedding location: The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center

Wedding date: October 6, 2018



“Our wedding was October 6, 2018 — the only bye week last fall. We loved the idea of the football ticket since we picked our date based on the football schedule and the fact that we both went to Penn State and now live in State College. We had other nods to Penn State in the wedding, but these were a big hit with everyone!”

Tyler and Kristin Dietz

Wedding location: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus

Wedding date: September 24, 2016

“We took pictures around campus (including the obligatory Lion Shrine and Arboretum fountain pictures) before our reception at the Knights of Columbus. During the reception, my wonderful father-in-law (then a VP of Penn State, now retired) arranged for the Nittany Lion to come and surprise me!”

Kate Giannini and David Bradbury

Wedding location: Philadelphia, PA

Wedding date: June 25, 2007



Jessica Yeung and Joseph Troy

Wedding location: The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, PA

Wedding date: September 15, 2018

“Our awesome DJ played Zombie Nation and our guests threw me in the air to reminisce the good, old game days at Penn State. We had the Penn State logo banner and my husband was part of the Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity (Alpha Psi Penn State chapter). We were extremely blessed to be surrounded by all of our friends and family and extremely grateful for the four years at Penn State to have met these lifelong friends.”



Jess and Wayne Robbins

Wedding location: Phoenixville, PA

Wedding date: October 28, 2017



“Every single part of our day was blue and white, every detail was Penn State-affiliated, and we even had the Nittany Lion come! My bridesmaids wore navy and were given gifts with a PSU theme, our groomsmen all had Penn State handkerchiefs and socks, and my husband wore a special yarmulke with a Nittany Lion on it. Our engagement session took place at Penn State even though we live outside of Philly. Our save the dates were Penn State tickets. All of our centerpieces were engagement pictures with Penn State landmarks, we had floating Nittany Lions on the walls, and our cake toppers were us holding PSU flags. Oh, and my husband proposed at the Lion Shrine!”

Dan and Michelle Engro

Wedding location: The Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell, PA

Wedding date: May 13, 2016

“Although my husband and I didn’t meet at Penn State, we’re both grads and it is a special place to us, both individually and as a couple. We knew we wanted to incorporate Penn State into our wedding without it being too much:

1. Robes: Our colors were blush and navy blue. Since I met four out of five of my bridesmaids at PSU, they all wore navy robes to get ready.

2. Suits: Two of the groomsmen are PSU grads, so they wore navy suits with navy/baby blue ties.

3. Socks: Each of the groomsmen wore different sports-themed socks. Toby, a Penn State grad, chose to proudly show off his PSU socks when he was introduced, also while yelling the Penn State fight song.

4. Card: The card I gave to my husband said ‘I love you more than Penn State loves football.’

5. Garter: My Penn State garter was worn by one of my bridesmaids for her wedding. I caught the bouquet at her wedding and was given the garter that night.”

Alexis and John Lule

Wedding location: Mount Pocono, PA

Wedding date: November 4, 2017



“Our story began in March of 2012. I was working at Cafe 210 West and we had just recently launched our annual 55 Days of Cafe.



John came into Cafe 210 with eight of his closest friends to participate. For two weeks straight I served John and his buddies. When I met John, I instantly knew there was something special about him. He was so kind and, surprisingly, tipped well for a college student.

March of 2012 was beautiful. It was 80+ degrees for those two weeks, which was unheard of. The front patio of Cafe 210 was booming with people and it was just so much fun. I saw John and his friends sit down, and I went over to take their order. I kneeled down next to John, who at the time was wearing a God-awful white cutoff shirt and white Oakley sunglasses with his hair spiked, and he flipped up his sunglasses and said “my eyes are better than yours.” I mean…okay, did I fall for it? Yeah, I fell for it.

I instantly knew we would have something special. We ended up dating long distance for two years while I was finishing up school. We later went on to move in with each other in our first apartment. After 6 years we are now happily married and own our first home! I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.

The picture below represents so much. I had a pretty rough childhood and moved around a lot. When I started working at Cafe 210 back in summer 2011, I met my family. My bridesmaids started as friends who turned into my sisters and we are completely inseparable. Everyone in this photo went to Penn State and we share some type of memory together.”

Elizabeth and Ross Glase

Wedding location: Allentown, PA

Wedding date: July 23, 2016



“We had the Nittany Lion come out at the reception before we came out to Zombie Nation! Everyone at the reception had white pom-poms that read ‘We Are…Mr. & Mrs. Glase!’ on the handle. Our colors were blue and white, including my dress, which had blue ribbon laced up the back. We also have custom PSU jerseys, which we displayed behind our table. The names on our jerseys are Mr. Glase and Mrs. Glase and the numbers are 7 and 23 for our wedding date. We also stopped at Penn State Lehigh Valley, where we met, to take pictures at the Lion Shrine. It was a great night!”

