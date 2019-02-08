PSU news by
NRT Presents: Sherlock Holmes

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Grace Rhodes
2/8/19 4:04 am

Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s classic stories and characters, and Charles Dickens’s masterpiece continues to inspire remakes and parodies on the stage and screen.

NRT will present its take on the original Sherlock Holmes series this weekend, threading unique twists into the show with “comedic parts” according to its directors Ryan McCloy and Andrew Bean. The duo needed a show idea that would appeal to a mass audience, and knew Sherlock Holmes would do just that.

“This is not your common Sherlock Holmes story,” Bean explained. “It’s nice to see a Sherlock Holmes story that no one has ever seen before.”

Audiences members are thrown into a compelling mystery, following master detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner Dr. John Watson step by step as they try to solve a case before it’s too late. Holmes is called to the scene when valuable papers have gone missing from a safe.

This show marked a first for both McCloy and Bean.

“I’ve always been on the production staff side” Bean said, “but this is my first time directing a show.”

Although both had been involved in theatre before, the directorial duo were surprised by how much work and creativity is involved behind the scenes.

“It was very interesting to see it from the other side,” McCloy added.

NRT will perform this nail-biting mystery at 9 p.m Friday, February 8 through Saturday, February 9 in the HUB Flex Theater.

Grace Rhodes

