GoFundMe Page Provides Update On State College Shooting Survivor

The survivor of a January shooting in State College has undergone eight surgeries and procedures and faces a long road to recovery, according to an update on the GoFundMe campaign established to help with her medical expenses.

Nicole Abrino, 21, was critically injured when she was shot in the chest by Jordan Witmer on Jan. 24 at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill on South Atherton Street. Witmer shot and killed Dean and Steven Beachy, who were in the restaurant at the time, then fled and broke into a Tussey Lane home where he fatally shot 83-year-old George McCormick, according to State College police. Witmer then shot and killed himself. Police have not yet said if they have determined what motivated Witmer, who had a previous relationship with Abrino, to begin shooting.

Abrino was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center then flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh, where she remains.

“Nicole is awake and responsive, she wanted to personally thank everyone for their generosity and support,” Rachel Nichols, who organized the GoFundMe page, wrote in an update on Friday. “Without you, this long road Nicole is on would be even harder.”

Nichols wrote that Abrino still faces the possibility of more surgeries, adding that the next step is spinal rehabilitation physical therapy, which will be “long and invasive, but she is not even close to that point yet.”

Parts of Abrino’s home will need to be modified to be handicap accessible, according to the latest update.

“She is still in a lot of pain but it is her and our hope that she will regain full mobility,” Nichols wrote.

The fundraising campaign originally had a goal of $10,000 and has raised $11,720 as of Monday. With Abrino and her family facing even more expenses than anticipated, the goal has been reset to $20,000.

“Nicole will be unable to return to work until further notice and with the extended hospital stays, multiple procedures, physical therapy, handicap home additions, regular bills, and continued doctor’s visits, Nicole is looking at an even longer road ahead than we originally thought,” Nichols wrote.

Nichols added that Abrino’s family asked for privacy and cannot discuss any details about the shooting because it is still under investigation by police.

Police Chief John Gardner said the day after the shooting that the investigation could take weeks or months.

To make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign for Abrino, visit gofundme.com/support-nicole-abrino.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.