THON

We Want To See Your Throwback THON Apparel

Courtesy of Gary Ezard
By Gabriela Stevenson
2/14/19 4:08 am

When most people think of modern-day THON, images of tie-dye socks, rainbow tutus, and colorful T-shirts come to mind. THON didn’t always look like a unicorn threw up all over the BJC (or Rec Hall), though:

At THON 2017, we asked to see your best vintage THON apparel. Two years later, we still want to see your throwback ~looks~.

Please send all submissions to [email protected] by midnight on Sunday, February 17 (yup, we’ll be awake!) and include the following:

  • Your name
  • Your graduation year
  • The year(s) you participated in THON
  • A photo of your apparel
  • Any additional information about the apparel you’d like to share

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

