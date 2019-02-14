We Want To See Your Throwback THON Apparel

When most people think of modern-day THON, images of tie-dye socks, rainbow tutus, and colorful T-shirts come to mind. THON didn’t always look like a unicorn threw up all over the BJC (or Rec Hall), though:

At THON 2017, we asked to see your best vintage THON apparel. Two years later, we still want to see your throwback ~looks~.

Please send all submissions to [email protected] by midnight on Sunday, February 17 (yup, we’ll be awake!) and include the following:

Your name

Your graduation year

The year(s) you participated in THON

A photo of your apparel

Any additional information about the apparel you’d like to share

