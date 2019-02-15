Andy Grammer Charms and Thrills The BJC With Passionate Surprise Set

It seems the impact of DNCE’s surprise THON 2017 concert is still prevalent. Andy Grammer took the stage at THON to give the Bryce Jordan Center a thrilling start to Friday evening.

Rumors swirled on Twitter about who could potentially perform the Friday night set at THON, and while some expected it would be a big-name artist again, no one could be sure who would show up. After the BJC went dark for a brief period, the lights flashed on to reveal Grammer and his band ready to party with the BJC crowd.

Grammer opened with his hit “Good to Be Alive” to plenty of cheers from dancers and spectators. He followed up with “85” and “Always” from his 2017 album The Good Parts.

After expressing his awe towards the 707 dancers on the floor, Grammer informed the audience that he lost his mother to cancer and thanked everyone in attendance for what they’re doing at THON.

Grammer electrified the crowd on the piano for “Fine by Me” before launching into “Smoke Clears.”

It’s fine by [us] if @andygrammer comes to every THON. pic.twitter.com/Deb5RRVrju — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 16, 2019

The BJC audience showed love for Grammer as he touched more on his mother, who died of breast cancer in 2009, and his belief that she was singing with him to his baby girl.

“It made me wonder if my mom was singing at the end of this world towards us,” he said.

Grammer’s relationships with his mother and his daughter were the inspiration for his song “Spaceship,” which he sang out with passion into the arena air.

The soul continued to flow onstage as Grammer donned a guitar for “Freeze.” He briefly paused his performance to ask the room a question:

“Will you sing with me, Penn State?”

Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” came through the speakers to roars from the audience as Grammer belted out the tune, which he said he used to sing as a street performer.

Grammer continued with the recently released “Don’t Give Up On Me,” which was recorded for upcoming movie Five Feet Apart.

“We all have someone that we won’t give up on,” he said.

Following “Workin’ On It” and the edgier “Grown Ass Man Child,” Grammer boosted the energy with a mashup of his and LunchMoney Lewis’ track “Give Love” and Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry.” The Nittany Lion and Grammer kept the spirit alive with Grammer’s hit singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fresh Eyes.”

“Fresh Eyes” provided an easy transition into another Maroon 5 song, “Girls Like You,” and Grammer’s “Honey, I’m Good.” The BJC crowd bounced, buckled, and belted out again for his presentation of “Back Home.”

“Thank you everyone for doing what you’re doing tonight,” he told the crowd before finishing his performance with a solo rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

While Grammer wasn’t who everyone expected to see on the Friday night of THON 2019, he provided exactly what the BJC needed: a dose of energy, songs both smooth and stirring, and a personal connection to THON’s cause.

