PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Mike Gesicki And Miss Pennsylvania Headline THON 2019 Speakers

Mike Gesicki via Instagram
By Steve Connelly
2/15/19 5:45 pm

Former Penn State football tight end Mike Gesicki and Miss Pennsylvania Kayla Repasky will be in the contingent of speakers taking the THON stage at some point during the 46 hours.

Other speakers include a few regulars from the past few years, including head football coach James Franklin, athletic director Sandy Barbour, and Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford. Pennsylvania House of Representatives member Kerry Benninghoff will also speak on stage.

Gesicki, who just wrapped up his first season with the Miami Dolphins, will return to Happy Valley and play a role in Saturday night’s Pep Rally.

“He’ll actually be surprising one of the Four Diamonds children, Landon. They have a very close relationship, so we’re very excited for that — to see them reunite this weekend,” THON public relations director Maddy Hughes said.

Landon Kneep’s family was on stage during Family Hour in THON 2018 to talk about their son’s story, including his relationship with Gesicki.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

THON, Four Diamonds Fundraising Partnership Continues To Develop And Thrive

THON has raised at least $10 million for the Four Diamonds fund, the organization’s lone beneficiary, for six of the past seven years. Since the partnership started, THON’s raised more than $157 million in total.

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance

Penn State Cancels Classes Again Amidst More Winter Havoc

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance

Break it down, BJC.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend