Mike Gesicki And Miss Pennsylvania Headline THON 2019 Speakers

Former Penn State football tight end Mike Gesicki and Miss Pennsylvania Kayla Repasky will be in the contingent of speakers taking the THON stage at some point during the 46 hours.

Other speakers include a few regulars from the past few years, including head football coach James Franklin, athletic director Sandy Barbour, and Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford. Pennsylvania House of Representatives member Kerry Benninghoff will also speak on stage.

Gesicki, who just wrapped up his first season with the Miami Dolphins, will return to Happy Valley and play a role in Saturday night’s Pep Rally.

“He’ll actually be surprising one of the Four Diamonds children, Landon. They have a very close relationship, so we’re very excited for that — to see them reunite this weekend,” THON public relations director Maddy Hughes said.

Landon Kneep’s family was on stage during Family Hour in THON 2018 to talk about their son’s story, including his relationship with Gesicki.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.