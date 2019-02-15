THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2019 Line Dance

When you have an event that cultivates as much fierce passion as THON does, you’re bound to see some Twitter takes. In past years, current and former THON participants and spectators defended their favorite line dances and references with fervor. Unsurprisingly, this year was no different.

We checked in on THON Twitter to see what it had to say about this year’s line dance.

It looks like we have our first missed connection of THON 2019. There’s still plenty of time to shoot your shot, Connor:

Girl that is leading the THON line dance is absolutely gorgeous — Connor Bortz (@bortzy67) February 15, 2019

Some people will always be in awe of the line dance:

Watching a full BJC do the 2019 Line Dance is one of the coolest things ever #THON2019 — Kaleigh Strohl (@kaleighdianes) February 15, 2019

Seeing the line dance for the first time every year is such an awesome moment hearing everyone’s reactions to the lyrics and dance break. NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS WEEKEND!!! https://t.co/448uHgfjL8 — Tuly Stern (@Tulz409) February 16, 2019

The ⁦@THON⁩ Line Dance was SOOO good! I loved doing it when I was there! Go Morale Captains!! pic.twitter.com/VzUvQ10GaV — Alex Gallego (@alexg_25) February 16, 2019

Those watching the line dance breakdown from home weren’t able to experience that awe in full effect, though:

@FortySixLIVE please stop going to the students when we are learning the line dance I can’t learn this way — Amanda Sabet (@SilentDreams4) February 15, 2019

Certified Line Dance Defenders always come out of the woodwork around this time every year:

Annual “2013 was the best line dance ever” tweet — Jake Weiner (@jweiner24) February 15, 2019

imma stop you right there- THON 2013 will forever and always have the best line dance — jackie △⃒⃘ (@jh_008) February 16, 2019

The dance break in the new line dance is cute but nothing we’ll ever top the THON 2016 line dance!! #pennstateTHON #THON2019 — Tuly Stern (@Tulz409) February 15, 2019

Some were on Twitter making a case for their favorite line dance before THON 2019 even began. Confidence is key, I suppose:

Dang THON 2016 line dance is the epitome of once you’ve had the best you can’t get better — erica (@IilCruziVert) February 15, 2019

There are some who love to show their support for THON…

Me: what do u want to do for your birthday?



Daughter: watch @THON on @FortySixLIVE and learn the line dance #FTK



Me: Well alright. Happy 11th birthday Carina!! pic.twitter.com/g0IAaApwA8 — Trouty121 (@trouty121) February 16, 2019

…while others are only focused on one thing this weekend (and it’s not learning the line dance):

This is the only #THON2019 tweet I’m interested in. https://t.co/2OVygoOiz9 — Justin Dougherty (@justindcellist) February 15, 2019



There were some clear favorites when it came to line dance references this year:

Gritty made it in the line dance for @THON #THON2019 — Honick (@HandMeThe_Mike) February 16, 2019

Gritty made it into the Thon line dance or whatever it is called and I'm freaking happy — Myranda Lynn Rissler (@myrandalynnriss) February 16, 2019

Gritty was a Jeopardy answer and is also in the THON line dance lyrics and that is basically all of my interests in one sentence https://t.co/SLg8v1V3bp — Marissa Stern (@marissastern) February 16, 2019

When you hear @GrittyNHL made it into the @THON line dance — Connor Keegan (@congrrrrrr) February 16, 2019

bts is on the big screen at one point during the line dance at thon. this concludes my findings — soph ☆ (@Sophia_Vario) February 16, 2019

@khloekardashian hey Khloe!! Baby True, Stormi and Chi are all mentioned in the #PennStateTHON line dance for current events. Can we get a shoutout for @THON again this year? #FTK — ℓρ (@laurenpyle_) February 16, 2019

I’m gonna be honest one my favorite parts of the line dance is the Yodel Boy feature #THON2019 — Kaleigh Strohl (@kaleighdianes) February 16, 2019

@tayyymckinney they put the yodeling boy in the line dance — Sandy Flick (@sflick23) February 16, 2019



I see nothing but the truth in this one:

When the line dance comes on at @THON pic.twitter.com/8ohCOZJKls — Mr. PSU Redman (@psuredman) February 16, 2019

This one certainly isn’t about the THON line dance, but I included it because it’s still relevant:

Never did I think I'd see people line dance to Cake by the Ocean. — Ryne Moen (@RyneMoen) February 16, 2019

