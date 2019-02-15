THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2019 Line Dance
When you have an event that cultivates as much fierce passion as THON does, you’re bound to see some Twitter takes. In past years, current and former THON participants and spectators defended their favorite line dances and references with fervor. Unsurprisingly, this year was no different.
We checked in on THON Twitter to see what it had to say about this year’s line dance.
It looks like we have our first missed connection of THON 2019. There’s still plenty of time to shoot your shot, Connor:
Some people will always be in awe of the line dance:
Those watching the line dance breakdown from home weren’t able to experience that awe in full effect, though:
Certified Line Dance Defenders always come out of the woodwork around this time every year:
Some were on Twitter making a case for their favorite line dance before THON 2019 even began. Confidence is key, I suppose:
There are some who love to show their support for THON…
…while others are only focused on one thing this weekend (and it’s not learning the line dance):
There were some clear favorites when it came to line dance references this year:
I see nothing but the truth in this one:
This one certainly isn’t about the THON line dance, but I included it because it’s still relevant:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe
THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.
Send this to a friend
Comments