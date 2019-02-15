Looking Back At Previous Big-Name THONcerts

Andy Grammer surprised the Bryce Jordan Center crowd with a performance that’s becoming a tradition during THON.

For the third year in a row, THON’s had a big time act perform during primetime hours of Friday. We said back in 2017 that Joe Jonas’s arrival to the BJC stage would create a precedent, and it certainly looks like it has.

Let’s take a stroll through the memories of the 2017 and 2018 THONcerts:

Joe Jonas has some sort of connection to Penn State, but we’re still not exactly sure how his band ended up performing at THON 2017 (then later that night at Champs).

Rumors had circled on Twitter that DNCE might be heading to THON after his concert in Bethlehem, PA the night before. Jonas was spotted backstage shortly before the set began, and the rest is history.

The set wasn’t super long, but it was memorable just for the excitement of it all. It was a true surprise — all you need to see is the Twitter reactions. It was before that precedent had been set, and there was never anything really comparable to this before.

It felt like one of those THON milestones — like moving to the BJC or the total breaking $10 million for the first time. THON had reached a point where big name acts are going to stop by.

Following the DNCE performance, folks wondered whether another notable group would take the THON stage. Those questions came as soon as the following night, with rumors of a Blink-182 performance taking hold.

Blink wasn’t here, but that didn’t slow the rumors the following year. No one was quite sure who it would be, but after a PNC Bank intro welcoming a special performance, we knew we were getting something.

It ended up being MisterWives.

It’s a group with mid-level popularity, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a huge draw, but it still created attention for being something other than your local cover band.

