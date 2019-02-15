Waldo Black Returns To THON, Energizes BJC With Opening Set

In the first of many performances at THON 2019, performer Waldo Black returned to the Bryce Jordan Center to open things up.

Walking up the stage to a sea of applause, the Harlem native acknowledged the crowd’s greeting.

“This is what pure love looks like here guys!” said Black.

Black has played THON multiple times before, and previously worked with Four Diamonds on an eight-college “Positivity Tour” where he traveled to multiple universities holding THON-like fundraisers in an effort to combat childhood cancer.

The singer started out his set of covers with a soulful rendition of “God’s Plan” by Drake. This proved to be a bit of a tease as the song soon shifted into a techno remix of the song, letting Black show off his impressive and energetic dance moves.

After waking up the BJC, Black took a chance to premiere a new song of his and took a break from covers. The track focuses on women’s empowerment, a theme the THON veteran performer emphasized in his between-track monologues.

“You ladies are all queens!” Black yelled to the crowd.

As he finished, the lights grew dim as the entire stadium seemed to be feeling Black’s vibe. He kept up the momentum with a cover of the Chainsmoker’s hit single “Don’t Let Me Down ft. Daya.” Like his take on “God’s Plan,” Black shifted from a soulful, soft delivery into a louder, more bombastic version that got the crowd off its feet.

Getting the entire stadium rocking, Black got everyone to “bounce,” keeping them hyped up for a quick cover of “Treasure” by Bruno Mars. Black played a brief medley of various popular songs to help keep the crowd hyped up.

The next part of Black’s performance had everyone “swag surfing,” with audience members putting their arms around one another and moving from left to right. Next, while Post Malone’s “Better Now” was playing, Black went down to the floor and entered a mosh pit of dancers and volunteers, challenging one audience member to a dance off.

To finish up his set, Black led an energetic remix of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” that got the whole BJC moving.

“This is all about coming together. No matter your race, size, whatever. I want it that way!” said Black.

After his last song, Black took the chance to shoutout his girlfriend, who is a cancer survivor. After filming a video for his Instagram of the dance floor, Black thanked the crowd and walked off the stage, capping off the first performance THON 2019.

