Where Are You THON-ing From?
It’s the best weekend of the year! The Bryce Jordan Center opened its doors this afternoon to kick off THON Weekend 2019. 707 dancers and thousands of supporters are participating in this year’s no-sitting, no-sleeping, 46-hour dance marathon, and you can too!
Not in State College to help celebrate THON Weekend? No problem! Let us know where you’re cheering and joining in the celebration of a year’s worth of fundraising For The Kids.
Whether you're cheering from the stands or watching at home on the live s
Fill out the survey below and share your experience with us and to be added to an interactive map we’ll release later in the weekend.
Submit any pictures of you decked out #FTK or stories from THON weekend to [email protected].
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
