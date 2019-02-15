Where Are You THON-ing From?

It’s the best weekend of the year! The Bryce Jordan Center opened its doors this afternoon to kick off THON Weekend 2019. 707 dancers and thousands of supporters are participating in this year’s no-sitting, no-sleeping, 46-hour dance marathon, and you can too!

Not in State College to help celebrate THON Weekend? No problem! Let us know where you’re cheering and joining in the celebration of a year’s worth of fundraising For The Kids.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or watching at home on the live s tream , we want to hear your stories and see your photos! For the next day or so, we’ll be collecting photos and stories about your THON experience. We want to know how far THON reaches around the world.

Fill out the survey below and share your experience with us and to be added to an interactive map we’ll release later in the weekend.

Submit any pictures of you decked out #FTK or stories from THON weekend to [email protected].



About the Author

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

