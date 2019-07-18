Tiny Meat Gang Comedy Duo To Perform In State College November 7

Ex-Viners, YouTubers, podcasters, or all-encompassing, “social media influencers” Cody Ko and Noel Miller will perform in the State Theatre on November 7. The duo, known as Tiny Meat Gang, will make a stop in State College on The Riding Out East Then West Then East Again tour.

The live show in State Theatre will feature an hour and a half of stand-up comedy and podcast stories. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 19 and can be purchased here.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY MEAT BANDITS pic.twitter.com/6iA2NnNbpn — TMG (@tinymeatgang) July 17, 2019

Tiny Meat Gang formed in October 2017 to start a weekly podcast, which is now ranked as the No. 22 comedy podcast on iTunes.

Ko’s claim to fame was his ascent on Vine where he accumulated 3.2 million followers. He then transitioned to making YouTube videos like most Viners did when the app was shut down in 2017.

Miller also made it big on Vine, specifically for one in particular, but also has found success streaming on Twitch and as Ko’s comedic partner in crime.

