‘Where Is My Org?’: Your THON 2019 Guide To The BJC Arena

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, all fraternities, sororities, clubs, and THON orgs ~speed walked~ to their designated sections inside the BJC. If you’re watching the live stream, or walking laps around the BJC trying to find your organization, we certainly know your struggle.

For your BJC navigation convenience, we’ve compiled a list of each group’s spot, as of 10 p.m. Friday:

101: PSU Greater Alleghany, Alpha Phi Omega

102: Vole, Club Snowboarding

103: CHAARG, Club Kinesiology, FOTO

104: Sports Business Club, South Asian Student Association

105: Zeta Beta Tau, Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Alpha Kappa Lambda

106: Newman Catholic Student Association, Penn State Altoona

107: Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Upsilon, Delta Gamma

108: Club Swim, Alpha Xi Delta, Sigma Phi Epsilon

109: Delta Zeta, Sigma Phi

110: Kappa Kappa Gamma, Delta Chi, Chi Phi,

111: Fiji, Phi Kappa Theta, Delta Phi Epsilon

112: Alpha Delta Phi, Theta Delta Chi

113: Dash, Pillar

114: Eclipse, SNAP, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Student EMS

115: Kappa Alpha Theta

116: KD, Beta Sigma Beta

117: Trilogy, Theta Chi, Sigma Alpha

118: Phi Beta Phi

119: Phi Sigma Kappa

120: Alpha Chi Rho

121: Fayette, A7, Ohana, Atlas

122: AOPI, Tetra, Kappa Sig

123: Hershey Kisses, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Epsilon Phi

124: Chinese Student Scholar Assocation, Club Figure Skating, Alpha Kappa Si, Delta Sigma Pi, Phi Beta Lamba

125: Club Wrestling, Club Cheer, Sigma Tau, REVE

126: PLL Dance Co.

Did we miss you? Did your org move? Let us know in the comments where to find you during THON 2019.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.