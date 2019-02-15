‘Where Is My Org?’: Your THON 2019 Guide To The BJC Arena
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, all fraternities, sororities, clubs, and THON orgs ~speed walked~ to their designated sections inside the BJC. If you’re watching the live stream, or walking laps around the BJC trying to find your organization, we certainly know your struggle.
For your BJC navigation convenience, we’ve compiled a list of each group’s spot, as of 10 p.m. Friday:
101: PSU Greater Alleghany, Alpha Phi Omega
102: Vole, Club Snowboarding
103: CHAARG, Club Kinesiology, FOTO
104: Sports Business Club, South Asian Student Association
105: Zeta Beta Tau, Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Alpha Kappa Lambda
106: Newman Catholic Student Association, Penn State Altoona
107: Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Upsilon, Delta Gamma
108: Club Swim, Alpha Xi Delta, Sigma Phi Epsilon
109: Delta Zeta, Sigma Phi
110: Kappa Kappa Gamma, Delta Chi, Chi Phi,
111: Fiji, Phi Kappa Theta, Delta Phi Epsilon
112: Alpha Delta Phi, Theta Delta Chi
113: Dash, Pillar
114: Eclipse, SNAP, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Student EMS
115: Kappa Alpha Theta
116: KD, Beta Sigma Beta
117: Trilogy, Theta Chi, Sigma Alpha
118: Phi Beta Phi
119: Phi Sigma Kappa
120: Alpha Chi Rho
121: Fayette, A7, Ohana, Atlas
122: AOPI, Tetra, Kappa Sig
123: Hershey Kisses, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Epsilon Phi
124: Chinese Student Scholar Assocation, Club Figure Skating, Alpha Kappa Si, Delta Sigma Pi, Phi Beta Lamba
125: Club Wrestling, Club Cheer, Sigma Tau, REVE
126: PLL Dance Co.
Did we miss you? Did your org move? Let us know in the comments where to find you during THON 2019.
