Brothers Jared And Jacob May Dance To Pay It Forward

Jared and Jacob May have been affected by Four Diamonds since before they were even born. Jared, a senior, is a chemical engineering major, while Jacob, a sophomore, is a biomedical engineering major. Now, they’re both dancing in THON.

For these two brothers, THON has significantly impacted their family.

In 1991, their cousin Kyle was diagnosed with leukemia. Luckily, through Four Diamonds, Kyle received treatment from the wonderful doctors, nurses, therapists, and physicians that saved his life. Thanks to THON, Kyle’s family received no bill for his treatments and was able to carry on without the financial burden that such treatment can inflict.

“We’re so grateful to Four Diamonds and THON because, now, Kyle is a happy and healthy father, brother, teacher, friend, and cousin,” said Jared. “Now, we want to pay it forward to the kids in the area who are just like Kyle.”

The Brothers May raised the money required to be an Independent Dancer Couple in a multitude of ways, but achieved the most success through their Donor Drive and through THONvelopes, sending out over 150 of these through the mail. Jacob said they owe a lot to the support they’ve received from the family and friends who have contributed generously. Without them, they couldn’t have made their goal to dance in THON a reality.

Of course, dancing requires both physical and mental stamina that is seemingly impossible to prepare for. Jared’s key to success for surviving 46 hours on his feet is to just keep his body and mind moving.

“If I stop moving, or stop and think about what I’m doing, I’ll start getting sore,” said Jared.

The brothers are most looking forward to watching the third May brother, Jacob’s twin Josh, perform with the Blue Band later at the THON Pep Rally. For these brothers, THON truly is a family event — plus, it’s probably safe to safe that these brothers aren’t the only ones looking forward to the pep rally.

