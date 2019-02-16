But First, Let Me Take A [THON] Selfie
It’s easy to get dehydrated during THON Weekend, but luckily the organization makes it a point to remind dancers and spectators alike how important it is to continue drinking water consistently.
Unfortunately, you can’t bring outside drinks into the Bryce Jordan Center, and college kids are way too broke to pay $4 for water, so you can guess what these circumstances do to the line for the water fountains.
So what do you do while you’re in line to fill up your water bottle?
Take a selfie.
Conveniently located smack dab in the middle of the water fountain line near Gate B is a Selfie Station to document your THON Weekend experience.
For no money (cha-ching…maybe now you can afford those water bottles from the concession stand) you can choose from backdrops like Old Main Lawn, the Old Main Steps, or the Lion Shrine.
They’ll even email your selfie directly to you (which seems counterintuitive…but…sure).
Moral of the story? You can take a selfie with the Lion Shrine without ever leaving the BJC. To be determined whether the same is true for the JoePa statue…
